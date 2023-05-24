Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,650 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 99,934 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Zilovertamab, ONCT-216, ONCT-808 and ONCT-534. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in September 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.