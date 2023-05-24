Oppenheimer Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $436.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.
Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE DE opened at $360.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.63 and its 200 day moving average is $409.43.
Institutional Trading of Deere & Company
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
