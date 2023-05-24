Oppenheimer Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $436.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE DE opened at $360.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.63 and its 200 day moving average is $409.43.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.