Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Shares Down 4.4%

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.50. 10,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 86,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

A number of research firms have commented on OBIO. Piper Sandler started coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

