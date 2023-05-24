Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Shares Down 4.4%

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.50. 10,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 86,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.
A number of research firms have commented on OBIO. Piper Sandler started coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Orchestra BioMed Stock Down 5.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90.
Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
