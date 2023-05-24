Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $232.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $216.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PANW. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.55.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $189.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2,587.48, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.15. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $203.44.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

