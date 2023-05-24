Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.937-1.967 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.98.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $189.74 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $203.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,587.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,826,421.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock worth $51,233,846. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 83,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.