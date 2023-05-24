Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock worth $806,831. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Shares of HII stock opened at $202.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

