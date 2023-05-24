Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,872 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 91,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,159,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 61,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

