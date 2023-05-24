Patton Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,551 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $63.06 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

