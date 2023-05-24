Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 6,018.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after buying an additional 497,601 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 424,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,744,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,759,000 after purchasing an additional 393,839 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ETR opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $122.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,305. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

