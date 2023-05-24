Patton Fund Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,309 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,358,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 552,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,150,000 after buying an additional 201,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 533,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,432,000 after acquiring an additional 171,663 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Shares of DGX opened at $131.09 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

