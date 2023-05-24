Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $204,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Performance

WAT opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $261.01 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.94 and a 200-day moving average of $319.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.