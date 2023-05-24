Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 609 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 48,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 86,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock worth $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $372.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.30.

COO stock opened at $380.04 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.21 and a 52-week high of $395.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $373.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.40.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

