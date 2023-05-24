Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy Price Performance

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.25. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

