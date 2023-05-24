Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,726.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CNP opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.