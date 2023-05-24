Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
