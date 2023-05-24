Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock worth $32,403,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $285.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.69 and its 200-day moving average is $269.71. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1,549.95% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

