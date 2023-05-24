Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have recently commented on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

