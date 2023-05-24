Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,247 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,644,000 after buying an additional 268,156 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,761,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 472,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,191,000 after buying an additional 157,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,908,000 after buying an additional 149,547 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.91. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

