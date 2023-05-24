Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 3.7 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $221.41 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.54.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

