Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,954 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in News by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in News by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in News by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in News by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

News Stock Performance

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

