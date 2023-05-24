Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,497 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 549.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Allstate by 88.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,304,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,728,000 after purchasing an additional 612,927 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $116.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.55.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

