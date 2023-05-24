Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,930 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

