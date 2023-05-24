Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA opened at $373.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The firm has a market cap of $354.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

