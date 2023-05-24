Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $911.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $578.11 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $888.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $849.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.02, for a total transaction of $3,872,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile



O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

