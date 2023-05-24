Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Down 2.2 %

Etsy stock opened at $88.03 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

