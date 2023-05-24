Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

