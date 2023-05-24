Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

