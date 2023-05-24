Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance
Shares of BK stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26.
Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.
Bank of New York Mellon Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.
