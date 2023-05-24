Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 81,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 14,164,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,387,000 after purchasing an additional 605,778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

