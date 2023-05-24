Paul J. Plante Sells 15,000 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RELL opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.