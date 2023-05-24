Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $28.45 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000713 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007825 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

