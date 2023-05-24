Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Holdings Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

