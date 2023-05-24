Pedro Franceschi Sells 7,143 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Coupang by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,539,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Coupang by 38.2% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 5,653,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,461,000 after buying an additional 1,562,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Coupang by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after buying an additional 110,055 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,704,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

