PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,660,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,686,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 568,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 454,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN Entertainment Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Roth Capital raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.