Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.150 billion to $6.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.25 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOOF. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ron Coughlin bought 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

