PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,242,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150,160 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of PG&E worth $264,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG&E Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.