Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $224-234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million.
Photronics Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of PLAB stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Photronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Photronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
