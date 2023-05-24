Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.48-54 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $224-234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million.

Photronics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Photronics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Photronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Photronics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

