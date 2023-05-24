Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Holdings Reduced by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Plexus by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Plexus by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

