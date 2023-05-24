PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,044 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $267.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $294.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

