PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 140,136 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,881,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140,136 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $783,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,305,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $468,117,000 after buying an additional 96,434 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 337,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,770,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,589,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,434,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 406,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,847,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 50,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $126.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 665,462 shares worth $29,332,239. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.