Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

