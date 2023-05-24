ProFrac (ACDC) and The Competition Financial Review

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) is one of 37 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProFrac to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ProFrac shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.90% -27.27% 8.04% ProFrac Competitors 2.25% -12.91% 4.62%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $2.43 billion $91.50 million 4.98 ProFrac Competitors $2.58 billion $205.35 million -2.00

This table compares ProFrac and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProFrac’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProFrac. ProFrac is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProFrac and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 3 0 2.75 ProFrac Competitors 214 1191 2148 85 2.58

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 90.90%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 51.49%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than its rivals.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

