Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY stock opened at $38.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 34,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $1,304,847.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,929.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,826 shares of company stock worth $12,704,041. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Progyny by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Progyny by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

