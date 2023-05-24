Prospect Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

PSEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,925,123.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 548.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corp. invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt and equity financing for buyout, growth, development, and recapitalization.

