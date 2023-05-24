PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

PVH opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.10.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 5.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

