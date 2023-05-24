Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RAIN. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Rain Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of RAIN opened at $1.24 on Monday. Rain Oncology has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.04.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rain Oncology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rain Oncology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rain Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Rain Oncology by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

