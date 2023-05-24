Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rain Oncology from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

RAIN opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.04. Rain Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Rain Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

