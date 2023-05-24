Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 127,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average of $79.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.