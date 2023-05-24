Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 123 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.