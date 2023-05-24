Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 3,036 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

