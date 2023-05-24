Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,020 shares of company stock worth $6,491,906. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

